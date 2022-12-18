Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested in Miami After Allegedly Punching Daughter

Former NBA star player Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday morning at his condominium after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at the home in Brickell Key by Miami-Dade Police, who were called to the home after Stoudemire's ex-wife said she came to pick up the child after receiving a picture asking for help.

According to an arrest report, the daughter said she walked to her bedroom Saturday night when her father came into the room and asked why she was "giving attitude" after an interaction with her grandmother. Stoudemire allegedly told the child she was talking back and punched her on the right side of her jaw.

The victim said Stoudemire slapped her face and left side of her body, causing her to have a bloody nose. Stoudemire allegedly told his ex-wife to come get the child because she was "being disrespectful," later telling police she was also a "liar."

Stoudemire faces one count of misdemeanor battery and posted a $1,500 bond.

The Florida native, who was born in Lake Wales and finished his high school career in Orlando, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He spent 14 seasons playing in the NBA, including the 2015-16 season with the Miami Heat, before spending five seasons playing in Israel.

Stoudemire posted on social media that he graduated with his MBA degree from the University of Miami on Saturday.