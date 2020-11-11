Former North Miami Beach Commissioner Frantz Pierre Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charges

Former North Miami Beach Commissioner Frantz Pierre has plead guilty to bribery charges after allegedly accepting money from a strip club owner in exchange for a commission vote on a business license two years ago.

Pierre plead guilty to accepting $12,500 from the strip club owner and also plead guilty to stealing $2,000 from the city through a fraudulent grant.

Frantz Pierre, a North Miami Beach commissioner facing bribery charges, appears in bond court.

Back in July of 2018, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said the 53-year-old Pierre turned himself in. In addition to the bribery charge he originally faced, Pierre also faced grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and unlawful compensation charges, according to an arrest warrant.

"Every citizen rightfully expects their elected officials to work in the best interests of the community," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. "Former Commissioner Frantz Pierre's crime was that he chose to make his elected office profitable for himself. Neither I nor the skilled investigators of my Public Corruption Task Force will ever allow that to happen."

Pierre has been sentenced for 2 years of community control with a GPS monitor and 4 years of probation. He also has been ordered to repay the stolen $2,000.