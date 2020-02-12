Florida

Former Police Officer Convicted of Sharing Child Porn

Agents executed a search warrant at Matthew Enhoffer’s home in September after Homeland Security Investigations received a tip

NBC News

A Florida police officer faces up to 20 years in federal prison for sharing child porn.

Former St. Petersburg police officer Matthew Enhoffer, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tampa federal court to distribution and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Agents executed a search warrant at Enhoffer’s home in September after Homeland Security Investigations received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prosecutors said. The center reported that someone at Enhoffer’s address had distributed child pornography on a web-based social media application.

An examination of Enhoffer’s electronic devices revealed that he possessed approximately 391 images and 7 videos depicting child pornography, as well as 293 images of child erotica, investigators said. The images and videos depicted young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A forensic analysis of Enhoffer’s laptop also revealed that he had distributed child sex abuse material to another individual in 2018, officials said.

