Former President Trump Scheduled to Speak in Sunrise Saturday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a pro-conservative event Saturday in Sunrise.

Trump is expected to take part in the "American Freedom Tour" event at the FLA Live Arena, with the event scheduled to run until 5 p.m.

Other scheduled speakers include the former President's son, Donald Jr., along with conservative commentator Candance Owens and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

