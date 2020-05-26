Florida

Former US Rep. From South Florida Out of Hospital After Texas Crash

Allen West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013

174425928CS014_NEWS_CONFERE
Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was released from a Texas hospital Monday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash, according to a a post on his Facebook page.

West, who is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas, was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an email that troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 in West at about 5 p.m. Saturday. He said an unidentified vehicle had unsafely changed lanes in front of two motorcyclists. He said one of the motorcyclists tried to break and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist.

Local

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Apr 30

Class of 2020: NBC 6’s Virtual High School Yearbook

He said both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital in Waco to be treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Allen's campaign manager, Lisa Hendrickson, said West was the motorcyclist in front in the DPS description of the accident.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaTexasallen west
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us