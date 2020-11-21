Fort Lauderdale Air Show Returns After Pandemic Postpones Event

After spending six months on the sidelines due the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Lauderdale Air Show returned Saturday.

U.S. Air Force members based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina made the trip to South Florida in order show off their handling of various Air Force assets, including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper, and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

The crew says their aim was not to disappoint, after what has been a difficult year for many.

"It’s awesome to get out here, to give the crowd the local community something to look forward to," one pilot said.

For those who were not able to make the show, organizers said, for the first time, the event would be streaming online all weekend. It's one of many COVID-19 measures organizers said they took. Other measures included limiting tickets for the prime viewing area as well as encouraging face masks.

For schedule and ticket information, click here.