Fort Lauderdale Bar Closes its Doors Days After Reopening, Citing Spike in Covid Cases

A downtown Fort Lauderdale bar announced it would once again close its doors due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases across Florida - two days after reopening.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Wharf of Fort Lauderdale said it would be "shutting down", citing the statewide spike in coronavirus cases and local social distancing measures.

"We will reopen when we are able to provide the proper experience for [customers] at our beautiful outdoor venue," the bar's post read.

On Saturday, Broward County surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases, according to Florida's Department of Health. The state's total number of cases reached 931,827 the same day.

Along with Broward's 100,288 cases, 1,618 virus-related deaths were also reported in the county on Saturday.