Fort Lauderdale City Hall Left Damaged By Nearby Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that caused damage to Fort Lauderdale City Hall early Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said ShotSpotter alerted them to the shooting at 11 North Andrews Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

No victims were found but officials said evidence was collected and officers determined a shooting did occur.

Around 8:30 a.m., it was discovered that two windows had been damaged at City Hall, and the damage was consistent with gunfire from the nearby shooting, officials said.

RAW: Police respond to investigate a shooting that caused damage at Fort Lauderdale City Hall.

Police are investigating the shooting and said it doesn't appear that City Hall was the intended target.