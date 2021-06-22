Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale City Hall Left Damaged By Nearby Shooting

Two windows damaged after shooting; no injuries reported

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Police are investigating a shooting that caused damage to Fort Lauderdale City Hall early Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said ShotSpotter alerted them to the shooting at 11 North Andrews Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

No victims were found but officials said evidence was collected and officers determined a shooting did occur.

Around 8:30 a.m., it was discovered that two windows had been damaged at City Hall, and the damage was consistent with gunfire from the nearby shooting, officials said.

Police are investigating the shooting and said it doesn't appear that City Hall was the intended target.

