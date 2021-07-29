Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Returning This October

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be dropping anchor on South Florida once again this October.

The 62nd annual event will take place at the Bahia Mar Yachting Club from October 27th to the 31st, showcasing more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

“We are excited to welcome back the global community of visitors and exhibitors to the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, who produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased by clicking this link.

Officials have not released information about any restrictions in place due to the COVID pandemic, but did say over 80 percent of the five day event will take place in open air spaces.

“In 2020, Informa was able to host an incredibly successful event that exceeded industry expectations despite the pandemic, and we anticipate that the 2021 boat show will raise the bar even higher for boating exhibitions," said Doole.