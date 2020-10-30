Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested on multiple charges related to child pornography, officials announced Friday.

Thomas Lee Jr., 28, was arrested Thursday when Broward Sheriff's Office detectives executed a search warrant at his residence and at his grandmother's house, the agency said.

Lee faces 19 counts of possessing sexual performance by a child and one count of sending or receiving computer pornography. Detectives found Lee’s crimes spanned a time period ranging from Nov. 8, 2017 through May 27, 2020. 

Lee is currently being held at BSO's main jail on a combined $300,000 bond. 

BSO
Thomas Lee Jr.

