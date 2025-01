Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed they are responding to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Fire rescue officials said they responded at around 6:21 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 2323 West State Road 84.

Paramedics transported a man with a gunshot wound to Broward Health Medical Center.

Further information was not available.

