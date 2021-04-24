Fort Lauderdale Police Search for Missing Man Believed to Suffer From Memory Loss, Depression

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered adult man.

On April 12th, William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, located at 4725 North Federal Highway in the City of Fort Lauderdale, after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment. No one has seen or heard from him since.

Schureck’s family told investigators he has a difficult time walking and they believe he suffers from depression and memory loss.

Law enforcement officials conducted a canvass of the area around the hospital and have not been able to locate him.

Schureck is described as a 62-year-old, white male, 6’00” tall, 220 lbs., with a full beard. He was last seen wearing an unknown color polo shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Schureck is encouraged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357).