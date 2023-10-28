Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

Fort Lauderdale resident among Maine mass shooting victims

Keith Macneir was reportedly waiting on his son at Schemengees Bar and Grille when the shooting took place.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

As community members mourn the loss of 18 victims in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting on Wednesday, NBC6 is learning that one of those victims was a Fort Lauderdale resident.

Keith Macneir was reportedly visiting his son, Breslin Macneir, in Lewiston at the time -- to celebrate Breslin's birthday.

Breslin Macneir said he had asked his father to wait for him at the Schemengees Bar and Grille -- while he attended a meeting for about an hour.

It was during that hour, accused gunman Robert Card opened fire, killing 18 people ranging from ages 14 to 76.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In an interview with NBC, Breslin shared how he'd like people to remember his father.

"He was a good guy. He just wanted everybody to have as much fun as he was having," Breslin said.

"Always did his best to try and take care of people around him, and, you know, just one of the everybody else to have as much fun as he was having," Breslin continued. "But that was his main goal, was just to keep everybody happy and making sure everyone else was having a good time and was safe."

Local

Parkland 2 hours ago

Minors reportedly yelled antisemitic slurs outside Parkland synagogue

Miami Hurricanes 6 hours ago

Fletcher gets 11-yard TD run in OT; Miami holds off Virginia 29-26

Keith's family is reportedly planning to spread his ashes off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

This article tagged under:

Lewiston, Maine mass shootingFort LauderdaleMaine
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us