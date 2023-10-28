Fort Lauderdale resident among Maine mass shooting victims

As community members mourn the loss of 18 victims in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting on Wednesday, NBC6 is learning that one of those victims was a Fort Lauderdale resident.

Keith Macneir was reportedly visiting his son, Breslin Macneir, in Lewiston at the time -- to celebrate Breslin's birthday.

Breslin Macneir said he had asked his father to wait for him at the Schemengees Bar and Grille -- while he attended a meeting for about an hour.

It was during that hour, accused gunman Robert Card opened fire, killing 18 people ranging from ages 14 to 76.

In an interview with NBC, Breslin shared how he'd like people to remember his father.

"He was a good guy. He just wanted everybody to have as much fun as he was having," Breslin said.

"Always did his best to try and take care of people around him, and, you know, just one of the everybody else to have as much fun as he was having," Breslin continued. "But that was his main goal, was just to keep everybody happy and making sure everyone else was having a good time and was safe."

Keith's family is reportedly planning to spread his ashes off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.