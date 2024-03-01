Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale city leaders, police to discuss spring break operations to curb chaos

Fort Lauderdale city leaders and police are set to discuss spring break operations Friday in an attempt to curb impending chaos.

So far, the city plans to hike parking fees to $100 a day and issue a $125 fine for expired meters.

The discussion comes as another popular South Florida destination is taking steps to prevent unruly behavior ahead of spring break.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale said they are going to regulate the number of visitors for the entire month of March.

Beginning on Friday, the Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be 23+ only for guests with out-of-state ID.

A final vote for the spring break measures is expected on Monday.

Last month, Miami Beach took similar steps to prepare for spring break.

City officials detailed the strict measures they're implementing in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures in Miami Beach are being put in place after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

