Watch: Spring break crowds start gathering on Miami Beach

This year's restrictions include limited beach access, bag checks, increased parking rates, DUI checkpoints and increased patrols.

Spring break has begun.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows crowds of spring breakers descending upon South Pointe Park on Miami Beach on Friday.

This year, officials in Miami Beach have implemented some of the strictest safety measures yet in an attempt to stop the season's chaos and violence that have plagued the city in the past years.

A chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests, according to officials.

This year's restrictions include limited beach access, bag checks, increased parking rates, DUI checkpoints and increased patrols.

