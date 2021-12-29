FOUND: Missing NW Miami-Dade Man Diagnosed With Autism

Miami-Dade Police says the non-verbal man diagnosed with autism has been found and been reunited with his family.

#UPDATE: Jonathan Flores has been recovered and reunited with family. https://t.co/GzTGDqUZNN — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 29, 2021

MDPD said 27-year-old Jonathan Flores was last seen Tuesday in the 6800 block of NW 169th Street around 9 p.m. after walking out of his home.

Flores is 5'7" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with striped pajama pants and may be in need of services.