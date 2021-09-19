Four People, Including 2 Children, Shot in SW Miami-Dade

Two adults and two children were shot in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in a residential area on Pierce Street, just off of SW 152nd Avenue, police said.

The altercation happened inside the home during a family gathering at around 2 a.m., police said.

A witness on the scene said her pregnant daughter and two grandchildren -- ages 4 and 6 -- were shot after an argument.

The identities of the adults -- ages 27 and 42 -- have not yet been released.

The Miami-Dade Police department said the victims were transported to area hospitals and are currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.