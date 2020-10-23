Miami-Dade

1 Dead, Child Hurt in Late Night NW Miami-Dade Shooting: Police

Police responded to the scene near the 1800 block of Northwest 50th Street after gunfire was reported in the area around 11:50 p.m.

Officers are investigating a scene in Northwest Miami-Dade where four people, including one being a child, were shot with one dying late Thursday night.

Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1800 block of Northwest 50th Street after gunfire was reported in the area around 11:50 p.m.

Investigators said one of the adult victims was killed while the female child and two other victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have not released any information on the shooter involved at this time.

