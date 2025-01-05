Fred Kerley faces new domestic violence charges after confrontation with Miami Beach police

A U.S. Olympic sprinter arrested in Miami Beach this week is expected to walk out of jail soon—but he will be facing new charges in a separate domestic violence case dating back to May of 2024.

Fred Kerley, 29, was arrested late Thursday night after a physical encounter with police which was captured on body camera in Miami Beach.

In that case, he faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct when he allegedly approached a scene officers were investigating in the 100 block of 9th Street, expressed concerns about his vehicle parked nearby, and then refused to leave the area.

Bodycam footage caught the altercation between the Olympian and officers that followed, including when authorities deployed a Taser as Kerley's girlfriend, known by her stage name DJ Sky High Baby, screamed.

But on Saturday, Kerley was in court for separate charges, accused of domestic violence by strangulation and strong-arm robbery that allegedly occurred in May 2024.

In that case, he is accused of getting violent with a woman identified in a police report as his wife of three years, with whom Kerley shared three children.

The crime allegedly happened after she confronted him about a message on Instagram from an unknown person. Kerley allegedly approached her in an aggressive manner, and out of fear, she punched him in the face.

"The defendant then grabbed the victim, pushed her to the ground, encircled his arm around her neck and impeded her breathing," an arrest report states. "The victim stated that she was not able to call for help or even grasp for air."

Then police said Kerley let her go and tried to take her cell phone, which was in her pants.

His wife screamed for help, and Kerley choked her again, the arrest report states, "at which time, the witnesses came into the room and separated the defendant from the victim."

Then Kerley allegedly took the victim's phone and fled in his car. When police showed up to the scene, Kerley was gone and witnesses did not want to provide a statement, the report continues.

Authorities said "a probable cause for arrest message was entered" into the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center system.

Thursday night’s arrest notified Miami police that Kerley was in the system, leading to charges in the domestic violence case from the summer. It was not immediately clear why he was not arrested back in May.

Over video conference on Saturday, the victim in the domestic violence case was direct and to the point.

"They asked me to be here and speak on his behalf," she said. "I want to proceed with pressing charges on him."

Kerley's bond was set at $7,500 for the strong-arm robbery and $5,000 for domestic violence. Additionally, he is to remain 500 feet away from the alleged victim. In the most recent altercation with law enforcement, Kerley was set to be released from jail on his own recognizance.

He has yet to leave the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.