‘Horrible': Fred Kerley's girlfriend recounts Olympian's rough arrest on Miami Beach

The girlfriend of Team USA sprinter Fred Kerley is speaking out about what happened the night the athlete was arrested and Tased on Miami Beach.

DJ Sky High Baby told NBC6 she and Kerley were walking to their car late Thursday night when they found it was blocked by a police vehicle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"So as we tried to move around to our car, the police officer decided to push my boyfriend and move him out of the way, and it started a big fiasco," she said.

According to an arrest report, officers were investigating an unrelated active police scene when Kerley approached the area and attempted to force his way through to his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Officers had told Kerley to go around the area, but Kerley began to argue with them, which led to a shoving match with police.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We were simply just trying to get to the car, we weren't trying to obstruct justice or anything like that," DJ Sky High Baby said. "It's just crazy to the extent that it (took) four police officers to try to detain him. It was absolutely crazy."

Body camera footage released by Miami Beach Police shows Kerley arguing with a group of officers before the physical confrontation erupted. Kerley was wrestled to the ground, where an officer stuck him several times and then used a Taser on him, police said.

"We were in a good mood tonight," DJ Sky High Baby said. "There was no reason or no type of aggression the police officer should have given him for him to have to respond like he did."

She was also arrested for resisting an officer without violence.

"I wasn't trying to obstruct justice, I wasn't doing anything," she said.

DJ Sky High Baby said she felt the officers acted aggressively toward them as they were dealing with another unrelated arrest.

"The aggressive passed on to the next people that came, even to the point of pulling out a Taser, or stun gun – horrible," she said.

She felt they were targeted because of their race.

"It's just really sad that you go on vacation out on Miami Beach, I was out with my company that I work with, and of a sudden, police just wanna target someone for being Black," she said. "That's what it was giving, honestly."