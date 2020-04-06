coronavirus

Friends Hold ‘Trunk Baby Shower’ for Woman After Pandemic Cancels Original Event

Friends showed up with decorations, food and drinks while sitting at least six feet apart as part of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control

WPTV-TV

A woman got quite the surprise from her South Florida friends - a baby shower thrown late last week after her original one got cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Friends surprised Valerie Santory outside of her Boca Raton home on Thursday with a party that had fun, food and plenty of social distancing. Santory’s original party had been scheduled for the middle of April, but was cancelled amid growing fears.

"This was just what I needed, being away from them has been the hardest part of this quarantine,” Santory told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. “Hopefully, other mamas can see this and have an opportunity to reclaim their canceled showers."

Santory’s friends held the “trunk baby shower” in a parking lot after finding out she was devastated to have her original event cancelled.

Friends showed up with decorations, food and drinks while sitting at least six feet apart as part of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to help prevent spreading the virus.

