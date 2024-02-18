From TikTok stars to Michelin chefs: What to expect at South Beach Wine and Food Festival

We're a week away from one of the country's most star-studded — and delicious — food festivals.

Food Network's annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival is back for its 23rd year with more events, stars and tastings.

Presented by Capital One, SOBEWFF “is as much a showcase of great food and drink as it is a celebration of the spirit of Miami,” says Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder and Director.

Here's what festivalgoers can expect this year:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When and where is SOBEWFF happening?

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival will take place from Thursday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, Feb. 25.

While the festival primarily takes place in South Beach, its 105 events are spread across Miami-Dade and Broward counties over the four days.

Find specific location information for each event here.

Food Network’s biggest stars, Grammy-winning musicians, today’s biggest lifestyle personalities and more than 500+ chefs and wine and spirit producers who will come together for an unforgettable celebration as the Magic City transforms into the ultimate culinary playground.

Who will be at the festival?

Many of the Food Network's best-known faces will be at the SOBEWFF, from Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay to Robert Irvine and Alex Guarnaschelli.

Additionally, the event will feature culinary and industry experts from across the country, as well as other celebrity guests like actor Neil Patrick Harris and special performances by Ms.Alaska5000 and Willam Belli.

When the SOBEWFF began over two decades ago, social media didn’t even exist. But, as the technology world has changed, the culinary world has evolved with it.

Social media has given a platform to everyday home cooks who have made names for themselves in the world of food and wine.

SOBEWFF has embraced this modern world of culinary creators by showcasing "TikTok chefs" alongside Michelin star chefs.

Several social media creators will be in attendance, like Owen Han, known on TikTok as the "king of sandwiches," and Brian Lindo, who tours the 50 states in search of the best meals.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the festival are on sale now with various price and package options.

In general, tickets range from $40-$600 per person, but prices vary depending on the type of event you choose to attend.

If you're interested in attending SOBEWFF, you can also build your own ticket package and save 15 to 20 percent when you bundle.

Click here for ticket information.

Note that tickets must be purchased in advance and cannot be purchased at the door at any SOBEWFF event.

Who does the festival benefit?

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. 100% of net proceeds benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management's Wine Spectator Restaurant Management Laboratory and the Southern Wine & Spirits Beverage Management Center at Florida International University.

All proceeds from the South Beach Wine & Food Festival will benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

To date, the festival has raised more than $37+ million for the school, according to their website.

Also, more than 1,200 students and volunteers have the opportunity to gain real-world experience in the hospitality industry by assisting with festival operations and working alongside celebrity chefs and winemakers.