FSU Head Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Coach vs. Miami

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will lead the Seminoles (0-1), who were upset in their season opening game last week at home against Georgia Tech

By Jason Parker

Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles will be without their head coach next week against rival Miami after Mike Norvell announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Novell said he tested positive during the latest round of testing Friday, while both his wife and daughter tested negative but are quarantining. Norvell said he is isolating and will coach remotely for the time being.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will lead the Seminoles (0-1), who were upset in their season opening game last week at home against Georgia Tech.

Miami will host FSU on September 26th in the earliest game between the rivals since they opened the 2009 season.

