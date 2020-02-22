Fort Lauderdale

Ft. Lauderdale Police Seek Missing Child Taken By Father Against Court Order

Authorities say it is not believed Carlos might act dangerously towards the girl, but he "is not properly equipped to care for the child"

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child taken by her father against a court order.

According to authorities, 23-month-old Carlyssa Pasquet was in the custody of her grandmother at her home in the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Carlos Pasquet, the girl's 39-year-old father, arrived at the home and took her without the grandmother's knowledge. He is only allowed supervised visitation with Carlyssa, according to authorities.

Local

miami hurricanes 10 hours ago

No. 1 Miami Baseball Drops Opener to Rival No. 2 Florida in Extra Innings

Miami-Dade Police Department 16 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Department Swears in New Director

Carlos is described as approximately 5'9 tall and 195 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and gold teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with "Sherwin Williams" printed in blue lettering, black pants, and white and black sneakers.

Carlyssa was last seen wearing a teal flower shirt and green pants.

Authorities say it is not believed Carlos might act dangerously towards the girl, but he "is not properly equipped to care for the child" and is in violation of a court order.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the girl or her father is encouraged to contact The Fort Lauderdale Police Department at (954) 764-HELP (4357).

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale police
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us