Fugitive Grandma Pleads Not Guilty to Florida Murder Charge

Lois Reiss, 56, accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman before leading authorities on a cross-country manhunt

A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman before leading authorities on a cross-country manhunt has entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge.

News outlets report 56-year-old Lois Reiss entered the plea Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida.

Court documents say 54-year-old David Reiss was found dead at the couple's Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home on March 23. Authorities say Lois Reiss came to Fort Myers and soon met 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Investigators believe Reiss killed Hutchinson to assume her identity. Reiss was captured in South Padre Island, Texas, and returned to Florida to face charges. Charges in Minnesota are also pending.

The public defender's office in Lee County is representing Reiss.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us