A gas leak Friday morning led to the evacuation of a building on the Padron Campus of Miami-Dade College.

The school announced the leak at the campus located at Southwest 27th Avenue and 7th Street.

MDCAlert - There is a gas leak at MDC’s Padron Campus in 1000. Everyone is to evacuate to building 6000 and avoid 1000. Fire Department is on the scene. — MDCAlert (@MDCAlert) September 16, 2022

Crews were on the scene attempting to stop the leak. No injuries are reported at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The all clear was given by the school shortly after 9 a.m.