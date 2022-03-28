Gas Prices Continue to Drop Slowly Across South Florida

Drivers in Florida are continuing to see a drop in gas prices across the state, though the numbers are still drastically higher than at this point just one month ago.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is $4.11, which is five cents less than one week ago. The price is still 50 cents higher than in February, when the average cost was $3.51 a gallon.

In Miami-Dade, the average cost is $4.22 a gallon – just four cents less than last week and 70 cents higher than one month ago. The cheapest gallon of gas is at the Murphy Express at 990 North Miami Beach Boulevard in North Miami Beach, where it is $3.83.

In Broward, the average cost is also $4.22 a gallon – down five cents from last week and up 68 cents from last month. The cheapest gallon of gas is at the Valero at 11600 Wiles Road in Coral Springs, where it is $3.99.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas

Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.

You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.

The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.

Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.

The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.

