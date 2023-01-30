Gas Prices Continue to Soar Over Past Week Across Florida: AAA

Drivers across Florida are feeling the pain at the pump with gas prices once again soaring across all parts of the state.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.56, up 15 cents from last week and 43 cents from one month ago. Prices have gone up nearly 30 cents in just the last two weeks, according to AAA.

In Miami, the average cost is $3.60 a gallon - up 13 cents from last week and 39 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average cost is $3.62 a gallon - up 16 cents from last week and 44 cents from last month.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas