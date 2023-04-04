A wild video posted to social media shows an alligator chowing down on a massive python in the Florida Everglades.

Katina Boychew said she took the video on Mar. 29 while visiting Everglades National Park.

"It was amazing," Boychew told NBC affiliate WESH-TV. "I sat and watched him for like two hours — I had to. I said, this is something I’ll most likely never come across again."

The 29-second video shows the gator whipping the snake around as gobbles it down.

Maybe the gator was getting its revenge! Back in November, a video went viral after a huge python swallowed an alligator in the Florida Everglades.

Rosie Moore, a Florida-based geoscientist, took a video of the 5-foot gator being pulled from the stomach of the 18-foot Burmese python and shared it to social media.

Moore was among the team of scientists who examined the python and discovered the fully-intact gator inside its stomach.

She says that because Burmese pythons are required to be euthanized in Florida, the snake was turned over to a research lab for scientific sample collection.

This python was euthanized by those who found it, Moore says. The viral video she posted shows the process of a post-mortem examination called necropsy, which is performed on many euthanized animals like Burmese pythons.

This 18-foot-long Burmese Python found in the Florida Everglades was discovered to have eaten a 5-foot-long alligator, according to geoscientist Rosie Moore