‘Genius Species' Exhibit Celebrates Black Female Artists in Opa Locka

Residents and visitors in Opa Locka can now celebrate Women’s History Month through art.

Starting Mar. 25 and running through the end of May, the Ten North Group is hosting a free exhibit that highlights resilience and the Black feminist experience.

According to Ten North Group Board Member Nikisha Williams, the "Genius Species" exhibit is curated by artist, scholar and South Florida native Anya Wallace.

“Particularly there is this focus on Black women and how Black women rule the classroom, the playground, the welcome table, and the church,” said Willaims. “So it is paying homage to women, but also looking at Black women and kind of highlighting them as this 'Genius Species.’”

Willams said programs like the art exhibit are important to her board.

“Ten North Group has been based in Opa Locka for many years because of the need,” said Williams. “They were developed to help encourage development in a community that had been displaced, and run down.”

That is why she said, residents can catch the display in the heart of Opa Locka, in the city’s cultural arts center at 675 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka, FL.

“It is important that all communities have access to high-quality art,” said Williams. “Opa Locka is no different. The art exhibit is multidisciplinary. So you are going to see different types of materials and mediums being used.”

She adds that it spotlights rising female artists, allowing the community to dive into the arts and celebrate Women’s History.

