George Floyd Protests Set to Continue Through the Weekend in South Florida

As the U.S. reacts to nationwide outrage over the police killing of George Floyd, more protests are planned for this weekend in South Florida, where demonstrations have been taking place on a nightly basis for nearly a week.

On Friday, protesters are set to meet outside Panther Coffee at 2390 Northwest Second Avenue in Wynwood starting at 4. p.m.

"Bring a friend, plenty of water, a sign and wear a mask," a digital flyer for the event reads. "United we are powerful."

Several other demonstrations are planned to take place on Saturday, June 6th:

  • 1 p.m. in Doral: Latinos for Black Lives Matter event at Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 Northwest 87th Avenue
  • 4 p.m. in Downtown Miami: Black Lives Matter Miami event at the Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Boulevard
  • 2 p.m. in Miramar: Black Lives Matter event at Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Boulevard

