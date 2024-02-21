Get ready for the 23rd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival

One of the biggest, most star-studded, and delicious wine and food charity festivals in the country is back, the 23rd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). The four-day Festival returns with more than 105 events, Food Network’s biggest stars, Grammy-winning musicians, today’s biggest lifestyle personalities and more than 500+ chefs and wine and spirit producers.

“The Festival is as much a showcase of great food and drink as it is a celebration of the spirit of Miami,” says Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder and Director. “The magical setting of Miami is as much a secret to the Festival’s success as the amazing local, national and international talent that brings fans back year after year. It’s amazingly rewarding to see the Festival that started on the campus of FIU as an international stage that benefits the school nurturing the great hospitality leaders of the future.”

Food Network stars such as Bobby Flay, Rachel Ray, Guy Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Geoffrey Zakarian, Robert Irvine and many more will participate in special events throughout the weekend.

This Friday, 2/23 NBC6's South Florida Live will dedicate its show to SOBEWFF and will be live from the Loew's Miami Beach. Expect interviews with some Food Network stars, learn more about the events happening this weekend and about the student volunteers from FIU who help make the festival happen.

It wouldn’t be SOBEWFF® without the Festival’s two iconic open-air tasting tents – American Airlines North Venue and Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, two days and four nights of the nation’s most talented chefs and lifestyle personalities, all supported by more than 1,500 student volunteers from Florida International University.

To date, the Festival has raised more than $37 million in support of its educational mission to cultivate future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). Between SOBEWFF® and its sister NYCWFF, more than $51 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities of each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining cultures of their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as a platform to drive awareness and engagement for a wide array of philanthropic activities.

For tickets and event information visit SOBEWFF.org. NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud sponsors.