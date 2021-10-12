Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

So much news, so little time. Stay on top of the latest breaking news and other top headlines of the day with our email newsletters. We have lots of options to keep you informed.

Our digital reporters send a Breaking Newsletter whenever there’s urgent local, state or national news. We send our News Headlines newsletters every day at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m., listing top headlines of the day. A quick scan gives you a good sense of what’s happening in the news and you can click through to read the full stories.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 4, 2022. We can’t wait to bring you all the Olympics insights, results and viral moments straight to your inbox at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up for our Olympics Headlines newsletter. Meanwhile, our Sports newsletter delivers the top sports headlines of the day throughout the year.

Our daily weather forecast newsletter prepares you for the day and week ahead. And our entertainment newsletter delivers the latest headlines about movies, music, TV, award shows and celebrities. The contests & special offers newsletter gives you a chance to win prizes and get great deals from NBC and select 3rd parties.

Thanks for subscribing!