Gifts from Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Delivered to Children Across South Florida

South Florida has answered the call to brighten up the holidays for thousands of children.

Gifts from the Caravan of Joy Toy Drive were handed out at Good Shepherd Childcare Center in Miami, Tuesday. Just one of several locations donations will be distributed at.

For two weeks, gifts were collected at the Miramar Fire Station next to the NBC 6/Telemundo 51 studios.

It was the 22nd year NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 teamed up for the toy drive.

Thank you, South Florida, for making the annual Caravan of Joy such a success!