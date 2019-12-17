Caravan of Joy

Gifts from Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Delivered to Children Across South Florida

For two weeks, gifts were collected at the Miramar Fire Station next to the NBC 6/Telemundo 51 studios

NBCUniversal, Inc.

South Florida has answered the call to brighten up the holidays for thousands of children.

Gifts from the Caravan of Joy Toy Drive were handed out at Good Shepherd Childcare Center in Miami, Tuesday. Just one of several locations donations will be distributed at.

Local

Palm Beach County 20 mins ago

Teen Student Hit, Killed by School Bus in Palm Beach County

Miramar Shootout 22 mins ago

21 Officers May Have Opened Fire in Miramar Shootout: Preliminary Findings

For two weeks, gifts were collected at the Miramar Fire Station next to the NBC 6/Telemundo 51 studios.

It was the 22nd year NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 teamed up for the toy drive.

Thank you, South Florida, for making the annual Caravan of Joy such a success!

This article tagged under:

Caravan of JoyNBC 6communityTelemundo 51miramar fire station
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us