Girl, 15, Critically Injured in Shooting in Miami

Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 78th Street, officials said.

The girl, whose identity wasn't released, was taken by fire rescue to Jackson memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said one person has been detained and detectives are still investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

