Girl Caught in Crossfire, Shot in the Leg in Opa-locka

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg after getting caught in the crossfire Thursday evening in Opa-locka, police said.

Officers responded before 7 p.m. to an apartment complex on Aswan Road, near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 135th Street.

Police say there was a fight, which led to multiple people pulling out their guns and shooting at each other.

Another woman was hurt when police say bullets went through her window, shattering the glass, which struck her in the face.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition was unknown.