Florida

Girl from Florida Amber Alert found safe, investigation continues

Fernanda Arias was last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville

By NBC6

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Jacksonville was found safe after a Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday.

Fernanda Arias had last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville and was believed to be in the company of a man named Jorge Reyes, the alert said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed later Monday that the girl had been found safe.

The incident remains under investigation.

