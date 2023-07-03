Girl from Florida Amber Alert found safe, investigation continues

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Jacksonville was found safe after a Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday.

Fernanda Arias had last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville and was believed to be in the company of a man named Jorge Reyes, the alert said.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Fernanda Arias, a wht-hisp. fem, 12 y/o, 4'11", 100 lbs. brn hair & eyes, last seen Peach Drive in Jacksonville, in white shirt and dark pants. May be with Jorge Reyes, a wht-hisp male. Contact JSO 904-630-0500 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/g2z88qLouH — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 3, 2023

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed later Monday that the girl had been found safe.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.