Girl in custody after stabbing male student at alternative school in NW Miami-Dade

A girl was taken into custody after police said she stabbed a male student at an alternative school in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at Miami-Dade Acceleration Academies - Central Miami on Northwest 183rd Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim had been involved in a fight with another male student when the girl approached and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The girl was taken into custody, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident. No other information was immediately known.

