Miami-Dade County

Girl Injured in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

A girl was hospitalized after a driver hit her and then left the scene Friday in Miami-Dade County.

The hit-and-run happened at around 6:45 p.m. near Southwest 114th Court and 220th Street. Witnesses told Miami-Dade police that they saw a white Toyota hit the child and leave without rendering aid.

Police say the model of the vehicle is currently unknown and that witnesses say it may be a model from the 90s.

The victim is roughly 12 to 13 years old and was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital, where she was in critical, but stable, condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

