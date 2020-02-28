Girl Injured in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

A girl was hospitalized after a driver hit her and then left the scene Friday in Miami-Dade County.
The hit-and-run happened at around 6:45 p.m. near Southwest 114th Court and 220th Street. Witnesses told Miami-Dade police that they saw a white Toyota hit the child and leave without rendering aid.
Police say the model of the vehicle is currently unknown and that witnesses say it may be a model from the 90s.
The victim is roughly 12 to 13 years old and was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital, where she was in critical, but stable, condition.
