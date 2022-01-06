Broward County

Girl on Bicycle Hit By SUV After Driver Runs Stop Sign in Pembroke Pines

The girl was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries, officials said

A girl was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a driver who ran a stop sign in Pembroke Pines Thursday, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 136th Avenue, not far from Lakeside Elementary School where the girl is a student.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the girl was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an SUV that ran a stop sign at the intersection.

The girl, whose age and name weren't released, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver ended up crashing into some trees in the intersection but stayed at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

