‘God Got Me': Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Still in ICU After South Florida Shooting

Pretty Ricky rap star Baby Blue remained in an intensive care unit Thursday, after he was shot during an attempted robbery outside a South Florida bowling alley earlier in the week.

The singer tweeted Thursday morning that the bullet that hit him went through his lungs and was stuck in his back.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I'm still in ICU but I'm on the road to recovery," he tweeted. "I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God got me."

Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh my lounges is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me🙏🏽

Love,

Blue — Baby Blue Whoaaaa (@BabyBlueWhoaaaa) April 22, 2021

The incident happened around midnight Monday in the parking lot of Sparez Bowling Alley on S. University Drive in Davie.

Police said the rapper and another victim were next to their cars when they were approached by two armed men. The suspects tried to steal a gold chain necklace and there was a fight that led to a gun going off and hitting the rapper in the shoulder.

Graphic video posted on social media appeared to show the bloodied rapper shortly after the shooting lying on the ground as friends yelled for help.

Police said the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said they're still looking for possible suspects.

Musician Spectacular says he's worried but his spirits are high after his brother and fellow Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue was shot and hospitalized in South Florida. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Spectacular Smith, Baby Blue's brother and fellow Pretty Ricky member, said everyone is hoping for the best.

"Just hoping that he gets better is everything for me," Spectacular said. "He brings a lot to the world. I think he’s still here for a reason. I think God has plans for him."

Baby Blue, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith, was a member of Pretty Ricky when they scored hits in the 2000s with "Grind With Me" and "On the Hotline." He more recently starred on VH1's reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Miami."