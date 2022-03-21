‘God Sent Me There': Operator Speaks About Quick Actions During Deadly Bus Shooting

The bus operator who was praised for her quick actions when a gunman opened fire inside of a Broward County transit bus, killing two, spoke out in a brief statement about the ordeal.

The county did not release her name, and she asked for privacy through a statement released Monday by Broward County Transit.

"I believe God guided me to a place of safety last Thursday," she said. "I wasn't scared, my heart wasn't racing, God sent me there, I'm very sorry for the lives that were lost that day."

When asked if she would ever drive again, she said, "I'm naturally a bus operator, I love what I do, I take pride in what I do, I love the people I drive for."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police say when Jamal J. Meyers, 34, opened fire on the bus Thursday, the operator made the split-second decision to pull in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police station, causing a crash that injured three more people.

"The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives," interim police Chief Luis Alvarez said in a briefing shortly after the shooting. "Kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions."

Gregory Campbell Jr. and Danny Colon were identified as the victims who died in the shooting.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.