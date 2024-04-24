‘The right thing to do': Good Samaritan recalls chasing Miami Beach CVS attempted kidnapper

A dramatic scene unfolded at a Miami Beach CVS in February when a man was captured on video attempting to kidnap a child in broad daylight, and now the man who helped police track down the suspect is speaking out for the first time.

Deven Surajpal was visiting Miami Beach from Tampa when he witnessed the frightening incident that happened back on Feb. 8 at a CVS at 7400 Collins Avenue.

Surveillance video of the attempted kidnapping has since gone viral, and garnered millions of views across multiple online platforms.

The frightening incident happened back on Feb. 8 at a CVS at at 7400 Collins Avenue and led to a man's arrest on kidnapping and battery charges

Surajpal spoke to NBC6 on Wednesday about the ordeal and described how he chased after the suspect of the attempted kidnapping as the man tried to make run for it.

"It took probably about five seconds to realize that this guy was trying to take the child. And that’s when the lady started [screaming], 'My baby! My baby! My baby!' And that’s when everybody realized this guy’s trying to take this child," Surajpal said.

He said he’d gone into the store to buy medicine for a toothache, only to find himself at the center of a harrowing situation.

Within seconds of his arrival inside the store, he says he heard a woman’s desperate screams as the man tried to grab the 4-year-old.

"So, instantly, my body, not even my mind, my body walks me outside and chases this guy. Because it was just the right thing to do,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the scary moments a man tried to kidnap a child at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami Beach. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Heart-pounding surveillance video from inside the CVS shows the man identified by Miami Beach Police as 26-year-old Nicolas Sternaman grabbing the child by the neck, and trying to run away through the front door, only for the boy’s father to wrestle his son away from the attacker.

The attempted kidnapper then tried to make an escape but that's when Surajpal said he felt compelled to chase after the man.

"Everybody’s so in shock, that they’re not moving. They’re just watching what’s going on. They’re just looking at what’s going on. They’re just observing,” he said.

Surajpal said the would-be kidnapper also tried to grab two women who were standing on the street during the getaway attempt.

“And then he approaches these two young ladies that are standing on the sidewalk, and like he tries to grab them. And then [one of the ladies] is like, ‘What? What are you doing? Get off me!' Like, 'Why are you touching me?'" he said.

Surajpal said he chased after the suspect for multiple blocks down Collins Avenue, all the while giving police real-time updates.

"They were hearing everything over the radio. And then, boom! I heard sirens, and then they showed up, and they got him,” he said.

A judge denied bond for Sternaman after his February arrest. Records show he remains in custody following the alleged attack.

Miami-Dade Corrections Nicolas Metternich Sternaman

“You can be as prepared as you want. You’re not going to prepare for something like that,” Surajpal said. “It’s just instincts.”