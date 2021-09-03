Miami-Dade

Good Samaritans Help Motorist After Rollover Crash on I-95

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the northbound lanes before Northwest 151st Street, where the crash took place just after 7 a.m.

A motorist whose car flipped over following a crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade on Friday was saved with the help of several Good Samaritans who helped out.

Two men attempted to free the driver by using an object to remove the windshield before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and helped free the driver.

Officials did not release any information on the driver's condition or if they were hospitalized.

