Good Samaritans Help Motorist After Rollover Crash on I-95

A motorist whose car flipped over following a crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade on Friday was saved with the help of several Good Samaritans who helped out.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the northbound lanes before Northwest 151st Street, where the crash took place just after 7 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Two men attempted to free the driver by using an object to remove the windshield before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and helped free the driver.

Officials did not release any information on the driver's condition or if they were hospitalized.