Florida

Got a retirement bucket list? Study finds top goals for Floridians post-retirement

The study surveyed 2,000 adults from across the country on what goals or activities were among their top bucket list items for retirement. Of the group 118 were from Florida

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many people look forward to retirement as a time to relax, spend time with family and do the things they didn't have time for in their working years.

In fact, a recent Forbes Health study revealed that 61% of Floridians have a bucket list of items they want to achieve through retirement. 

A bucket list can be any predetermined set of tasks or goals a person outlines as important for them to complete during their lifetime. 

And in this study, Forbes Health surveyed 2,000 adults from across the country on what goals or activities were among their top bucket list items for retirement. Of the group 118 were from Florida.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Each person was also asked how they feel these items will support their mental health through this next phase of life.

Here's what the study found:

Bucket List ItemsFloridaThe U.S.
Travel to other countries57%56%
Find a new hobby49%57%
Focus on health and well-being43%41%
See more of the world’s sights42%46%
Spend more time with family and friends35%31%
Read more books35%26%
Try a new sport32%43%
Spend more time in nature32%28%
Try more extreme sports31%53%
Learn to play a musical instrument31%46%
Try new foods/cuisines28%29%
Face a personal fear26%22%
Declutter, redecorate and/or renovate my home24%19%
Watch more television shows21%22%
Learn a new language21%16%
Get a pet19%23%
Start gardening18%17%
Do some charity work/volunteering17%13%
Build a business based on a personal passion14%15%
Go back to school or learn a new skill14%14%
Complete famous hikes14%14%
Pursue a side hustle for enjoyment purposes14%14%
Try out a new look11%13%
Get a tattoo10%10%
None of the above0%1%
Forbes Health

Coming in as the top goal for retirees in Florida was traveling to other countries.

Local

Weather Nov 3

NBC6 wants your input to make our weather app better. Take our survey here

Miami Hurricanes 3 hours ago

Miami Hurricanes could stand in the way of a Seminole championship

Oftentimes, while we are working, it is difficult to take the time off to visit all the popular destinations around the world and 57% of Floridians surveyed agreed that that is their top bucket list item post-retirement.

Of those folks surveyed in the Sunshine State, 49% said a new hobby is something they would like to pursue, while 43% said they would like to focus on their health and well-being.

About 26% of people said they would like to face a personal fear, and 21% would like to learn a new language.

Interestingly, when looking at how those in Florida felt about retirement, 41% of people said they felt excited, 36% said they are happy, but on the opposite side of the spectrum, 26% said they were worried and 20% were apprehensive.

Whether you are still working, approaching retirement, or are retired, this phase of life is worth celebrating. So ask yourself, "what would be on my bucket list?"

This article tagged under:

FloridaretirementForbes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us