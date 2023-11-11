Got a retirement bucket list? Study finds top goals for Floridians post-retirement

Many people look forward to retirement as a time to relax, spend time with family and do the things they didn't have time for in their working years.

In fact, a recent Forbes Health study revealed that 61% of Floridians have a bucket list of items they want to achieve through retirement.

A bucket list can be any predetermined set of tasks or goals a person outlines as important for them to complete during their lifetime.

And in this study, Forbes Health surveyed 2,000 adults from across the country on what goals or activities were among their top bucket list items for retirement. Of the group 118 were from Florida.

Each person was also asked how they feel these items will support their mental health through this next phase of life.

Here's what the study found:

Bucket List Items Florida The U.S. Travel to other countries 57% 56% Find a new hobby 49% 57% Focus on health and well-being 43% 41% See more of the world’s sights 42% 46% Spend more time with family and friends 35% 31% Read more books 35% 26% Try a new sport 32% 43% Spend more time in nature 32% 28% Try more extreme sports 31% 53% Learn to play a musical instrument 31% 46% Try new foods/cuisines 28% 29% Face a personal fear 26% 22% Declutter, redecorate and/or renovate my home 24% 19% Watch more television shows 21% 22% Learn a new language 21% 16% Get a pet 19% 23% Start gardening 18% 17% Do some charity work/volunteering 17% 13% Build a business based on a personal passion 14% 15% Go back to school or learn a new skill 14% 14% Complete famous hikes 14% 14% Pursue a side hustle for enjoyment purposes 14% 14% Try out a new look 11% 13% Get a tattoo 10% 10% None of the above 0% 1% Forbes Health

Coming in as the top goal for retirees in Florida was traveling to other countries.

Oftentimes, while we are working, it is difficult to take the time off to visit all the popular destinations around the world and 57% of Floridians surveyed agreed that that is their top bucket list item post-retirement.

Of those folks surveyed in the Sunshine State, 49% said a new hobby is something they would like to pursue, while 43% said they would like to focus on their health and well-being.

About 26% of people said they would like to face a personal fear, and 21% would like to learn a new language.

Interestingly, when looking at how those in Florida felt about retirement, 41% of people said they felt excited, 36% said they are happy, but on the opposite side of the spectrum, 26% said they were worried and 20% were apprehensive.

Whether you are still working, approaching retirement, or are retired, this phase of life is worth celebrating. So ask yourself, "what would be on my bucket list?"