DeSantis Gives Central Florida City $6 Million For Workforce Training Center

A central Florida city has been awarded $6 million for a new workforce training center, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

DeSantis said the money from the governor's job growth grant fund will go to the city of Tavares for a new workforce training and innovation center.

The center will be in partnership with Lake Technical College and will house the college's transportation training programs, DeSantis said.

The program is part of DeSantis' goal of making Florida the No. 1 state for workforce education by 2030.