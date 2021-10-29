Florida

DeSantis Gives Central Florida City $6 Million For Workforce Training Center

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A central Florida city has been awarded $6 million for a new workforce training center, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

DeSantis said the money from the governor's job growth grant fund will go to the city of Tavares for a new workforce training and innovation center.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The center will be in partnership with Lake Technical College and will house the college's transportation training programs, DeSantis said.

The program is part of DeSantis' goal of making Florida the No. 1 state for workforce education by 2030.

Local

amazon fire tv Oct 27

Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

Fort Lauderdale 23 mins ago

Juvenile Arrested for Trespassing at Dillard High, Lockdown Lifted: Police

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us