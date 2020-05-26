Gov. DeSantis Offers Florida as Alternative RNC Convention Host

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'd be thrilled to have the state host his party's convention or even the Democratic convention.

DeSantis told reporters at a news conference in Miami Tuesday that he “would love” to have the GOP or even the Democratic convention, as either would bring millions of dollars to the state.

If North Carolina doesn't ease up on social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump's administration said they will move the August Republican National Convention out of the state.

DeSantis said if Trump decides to move the GOP convention, it presumably would have to abide by any federal health guidelines and Florida would do its part to uphold them.

"The door is open, we want to have the conversation, whether RNC, DNC, whatever, because I think it will be good for the people of Florida," DeSantis said.

Miami-Dade County officials said the convention could be held at AmericanAirlines Arena or across the bay at the Miami Beach Convention Center. One location President Trump has already rejected is his own property in Doral, tweeting out that it won't happen there.

“Would it be difficult? Yes it would be difficult. But the difficult we can do pretty quickly. And the impossible takes a little longer," Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

The Democratic convention is scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, and party officials have said they are evaluating contingency options, including a potential virtual convention, as a result of the virus.

Over the weekend, Trump complained that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was “unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the arena.”

He added that Republicans “must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

GOP officials say a determination is needed in the coming weeks in order to begin final preparations for the convention.