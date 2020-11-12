Florida

Gov. DeSantis Pushes “Anti-Mob” Proposal in Response to Protests

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the proposal “sounds like an invitation to incite violence"

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An “anti-mob” legislation drafted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and aimed at police brutality protests sprouting up in other cities would expand Florida's Stand Your Ground law, a move critics say would allow bystanders to shoot and kill looters.

DeSantis announced the proposal Tuesday, continuing his pledge from September to “crack down on violent and disorderly assemblies" in response to police brutality protests in other cities that occurred after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis police officers, news outlets reported.

The proposal titled “anti-mob legislation draft” would expand the list of “forcible felonies” under Florida’s self-defense law to include property crimes. It would justify the use of force against citizens who are “interrupting or impairing” business during “violent or disorderly assembly.”

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Local County Helping Veterans' Businesses, Resolution Delays for Those Suing Police

Fort Lauderdale 15 hours ago

Crews Work Around the Clock to Pump Water From Flooded Fort Lauderdale Neighborhoods

The proposal would also increase criminal penalties for people involved in “disorderly assemblies,” make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during protests and provide immunity to drivers who “unintentionally" hit protesters blocking traffic.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the proposal “sounds like an invitation to incite violence.”

Gelber has been a critic of the Stand Your Ground law since it passed in 2005.

Former Miami-Dade prosecutor Aubrey Webb said the draft is vague and could lead to deaths for minor infractions.

“It dangerously gives armed private citizens power to kill as they subjectively determine what constitutes ‘criminal mischief’ that interferes with a business,” Webb said. “Someone graffiti-ing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a wall? Urinating behind a dumpster? Blocking an entrance?”

Incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson and Sarasota Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters both said they were interested in the proposal but have not said whether they will sponsor the bill.

As of Tuesday, the proposal is still a draft. No bills have been filed in either the House or Senate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantisprotest
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us