Gov. DeSantis Signs Florida's ‘Anti-Riot' Bill Into Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law Monday that aims to crack down on violent protests in the state.

DeSantis signed the so-called "anti-riot" bill during a news conference in Polk County.

"It is the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country," DeSantis said.

Under the law, penalties will be enhanced for crimes committed during a riot or violent protest. It allows authorities to hold arrested protesters until a first court appearance. And it establishes new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration.

It also strips local governments of civil liability protections if they interfere with law enforcement’s efforts to respond to a violent protest and add language to state law that could force local governments to justify a reduction in law enforcement budgets.

DeSantis on Monday called efforts to defund police "an insane theory."

"It's not going to be allowed to ever carry the day in the state of Florida," the governor said.

The law will also make it a second-degree felony to destroy or demolish a memorial, plaque, flag, painting, structure or other object that commemorates historical people or events. That would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

DeSantis began campaigning for the measure last year following a summer of turmoil across the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the new law would give police broad discretion over what constitutes a demonstration and a riot.

“The bill was purposely designed to embolden the disparate police treatment we have seen over and over again directed towards Black and brown people who are exercising their constitutional right to protest,” said Micah Kubic, the executive director of ACLU of Florida.