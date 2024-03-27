Gov. DeSantis signs law that allows squatters to be immediately evicted

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allow squatters in the state to be immediately evicted.

DeSantis signed the bill, HB 621, during a news conference Wednesday in Orlando, promising that Florida is "ending the squatter scam."

"The squatter scam ends today with my signature on this piece of legislation and the state of Florida will be better for it," said DeSantis.

Before the bill, squatters were considered to be tenants and a process was required to evict them. But now, this bill strips squatters of those rights.

"If you are the victim of squatting you can simply fill out a form, give it to your local sheriff and the sheriff is instructed to go and remove the people who are inhabiting your dwelling illegally," said DeSantis.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill, which allows law enforcement to immediately remove squatters who don’t have a lease authorized by the owner of the property.

In addition, it creates strict criminal penalties for anyone who presents a false document purporting to be valid lease agreement, deed, or other instrument conveying real property rights.

It also prohibits listing or advertising for sale, or renting or leasing, residential real property and makes it a felony for anyone to cause $1,000 or more in damages to the property.

The bill will go into effect on July 1.